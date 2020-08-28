Texas High Court Will Hear $83M Electric Rate Hike Dispute

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas on Friday agreed to review whether the Texas Public Utility Commission properly determined Southwestern Electric Power Co. acted "prudently" when it continued to build a coal plant despite changing economics and was entitled to an $83 million rate increase. The Texas PUC had asked the high court to weigh in, arguing the Third Circuit improperly infringed on the commission's judgment that SWEPCO, a unit of American Electric Power, could raise its rates. The Texas PUC wants the courts to uphold its finding the power producer acted prudently when it continued to construct the John W. Turk...

