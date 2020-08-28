Texas Law School Can Try Again To End Ex-1L's Cheating Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Texas Southern University will have another shot to bring an end to a former first-year law student's claim the university's failure to thoroughly investigate a cheating scandal impacted his grade-point average and resulted in his dismissal, with the Texas Supreme Court taking up the case Friday. The state's high court will hear oral arguments Dec. 1 in the case that pits Ivan Villarreal against TSU's Thurgood Marshall School of Law and three administrators. TSU is trying to overturn a January 2019 ruling from the First Court of Appeals in Houston that revived the lawsuit. The First Court of Appeals held Villarreal...

