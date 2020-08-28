No Recovery For Unsecured Debt In USA Rugby Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- USA Rugby has submitted a Chapter 11 plan to the Delaware bankruptcy court that would pay its sole secured creditor in full and write off its remaining $5.5 million in unsecured liabilities. The proposed plan submitted to the court Thursday would repay about $1 million in bankruptcy expenses and $500,000 in loans, but provides nothing for most vendors or to repay millions of dollars in bailout financing provided by international rugby organization World Rugby Ltd. over the last two years. USA Rugby filed for Chapter 11 on March 31, listing about $6 million in debt and blaming the COVID-19 outbreak for its...

