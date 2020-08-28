NJ Cloud Co. Investor Sues To Delay $729M PE Firm Deal

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A Majesco investor has launched a New Jersey federal lawsuit seeking to delay the insurance software company's pending $729 million sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP until stockholders can get more financial details, arguing that the proposed deal appears rife with exclusive perks for insiders. Congregation Zichron Moishe alleges in its complaint filed Thursday that Majesco's regulatory disclosure about the proposed take-private deal was too vague and lacked justification for "substantial" payouts that controlling stockholders are poised to receive. The filing violated the federal securities law provisions against false and misleading statements, and leaves public stockholders bereft of information...

