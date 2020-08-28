Texas Justices To Weigh If Cashed Checks Kill Royalties Fight

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a ruling that an Eagle Ford Shale landowner didn't lose her right to challenge her lease being pooled with others just because she deposited royalty checks. A BP unit that is the operator of the lease urged the Lone Star State justices to determine that La Salle County mineral owner Margaret Ann Strickhausen effectively endorsed the pooling practice when she decided to deposit royalty checks from then-operator Petrohawk Operating Co. The Fourth Court of Appeals held the opposite in April 2019, saying Strickhausen hadn't ratified the pooling decision because she continually opposed it....

