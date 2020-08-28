Fed. Circ. Hammers Commerce Over Nail Duties

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will have to pry import tariffs off masonry anchors arriving from Vietnam, China and other countries following a trio of Federal Circuit panel decisions issued Friday morning that slammed the department for treating the items as nails. In an opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Kara F. Stoll, the court upheld the U.S. Court of International Trade's determination that masonry anchors imported from Vietnam by OMG Inc., though partially composed of a steel pin resembling a nail, are not nails. "Considering OMG's anchors as unitary items, no reasonable person could conclude that OMG's anchors are nails...

