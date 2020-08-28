Feds Seize Websites Linked To Iranian Oil Shipping Cos.

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice seized the websites of three Iranian front companies, which the government claimed Friday were shipping millions of dollars' worth of fuel to Venezuela on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The websites were associated with Mobin International, Sohar Fuel and Oman Fuel, related shipping front companies used by Iranian national Mahmoud Madanipour, who is believed to be associated with the IRGC. The U.S. designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization last April. Friday's seizure follows the Aug. 14 interception of oil onboard the four tankers at the heart of the July 1 civil forfeiture complaint:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS