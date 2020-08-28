Texas Justices Won't Rehear AMC Cost Deduction Rejection

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court said Friday that it would not rehear a case that blocked movie theater chain AMC from subtracting the costs of showing films from its state franchise tax liabilities over two tax years. The state's highest court offered no explanation for its decision, as is customary. The court in April unanimously sided with Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar, holding that AMC sold its customers an intangible right to view a movie and rejecting the cinema giant's arguments that a film's creative content was classified as tangible personal property. The justices overturned a Texas appellate court decision entitling AMC to a $1.2 million...

