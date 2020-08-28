Fed. Circ. Says On-Again, Off-Again Inventor May Be Back On

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge wrongly found that Egenera Inc. couldn't re-add an inventor to its virtual network patent after Cisco got the patent invalidated over his removal, the Federal Circuit said Friday. In a precedential opinion, the Federal Circuit vacated Cisco Systems Inc.'s bench trial win and invalidity ruling. It then remanded the case to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, who the panel said abused his discretion when holding that Egenera is judicially estopped from putting Peter Schulter back on the patent. Schulter was named on the patent when Egenera sued Cisco, and when Cisco shot back with an inter partes...

