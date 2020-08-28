3rd Circ. Says EQT Could Drop Contracts For Unsafe Gas Rigs

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday upheld a Pittsburgh jury's finding that EQT Production Co. didn't owe anything for backing out of contracts to use two mobile drilling rigs, despite rig maker Orion Drilling Co. LLC's argument that the jury instructions had been flawed. In a nonprecedential ruling, the three-judge panel affirmed the trial court's judgment in favor of EQT and its denial of a new trial, finding that the contracts EQT abandoned due to repeated failures on one of the rigs gave EQT a way out without having to pay Orion damages. "The district court's ruling, the jury instruction, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS