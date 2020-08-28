Texas Panel Says Psychiatrist Office Fall Isn't Med Mal

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Friday declined to toss a suit seeking to hold a psychiatrist liable for injuries suffered by a patient who tripped on a rug in the waiting room, saying the fall did not arise out of any medical care given by the psychiatrist. A Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel affirmed a trial court's denial of a dismissal bid lodged by Dr. Ignacio Valdes in a suit brought by patient Pamela Shields blaming the psychiatrist for her November 2017 trip-and-fall injuries. The suit claims Valdes failed to keep the premises in a reasonably safe condition and failed to warn...

