Bowe Bergdahl Conviction Upheld Despite Trump Comments

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A military appeals court has upheld the conviction of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl for desertion, ruling in a split decision that high-profile comments by President Donald Trump calling Bergdahl a "traitor" hadn't tainted the case. Underlying circumstances such as Bergdahl's "very serious" offenses of desertion and misbehavior had governed the way the Army had handled his court-martial and ultimately led to his conviction and dishonorable discharge, not any apparent "unlawful command influence" from Trump or the late Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz, Judge Kevin A. Ohlson wrote for the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS