Insurer Looks To Ax Clorox's $14.5M Hurricane Price Hike Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. urged a California federal judge to toss a suit from The Clorox Co. seeking over $14.5 million in losses from a commodity price surge after Hurricane Harvey, saying that Clorox failed to show that the price increase was caused by physical damage to its suppliers.

Factory Mutual said Thursday that Clorox was not able to prove its resin suppliers suffered physical damage from Hurricane Harvey or that the alleged resin price jump was caused by its suppliers experiencing physical damage required to trigger coverage.

The carrier said there is no evidence Clorox ever sought information from its...

