Insurer Looks To Ax Clorox's $14.5M Hurricane Price Hike Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. urged a California federal judge to toss a suit from The Clorox Co. seeking over $14.5 million in losses from a commodity price surge after Hurricane Harvey, saying that Clorox failed to show that the price increase was caused by physical damage to its suppliers. Factory Mutual said Thursday that Clorox was not able to prove its resin suppliers suffered physical damage from Hurricane Harvey or that the alleged resin price jump was caused by its suppliers experiencing physical damage required to trigger coverage. The carrier said there is no evidence Clorox ever sought information from its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS