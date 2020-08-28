Hologic Gets NovaSure Patent Judgment Bumped Up To $7M

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court on Friday approved a $2 million increase to a patent infringement judgment against Minerva Surgical Inc., saying Hologic Inc. is entitled to roughly $7 million for damages related to infringement of its endometrial ablation treatment NovaSure. In an amended final judgment, U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon — visiting from Nebraska — approved the updated award to Hologic and an affiliate after the Federal Circuit mandated a recalculation of interest. In his brief order, Judge Bataillon said, "the current bond in the amount of $7,094,972.42, which was calculated to include interest to December 3, 2020, appears sufficient...

