DC Circ. Vacates Feds' OK Of Railroad's Non-U.S. Crew Plan

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday the Federal Railroad Administration improperly blessed Kansas City Southern Railway's revised certification program that allowed non-American crews to operate trains on the U.S. side of the Texas-Mexico border in violation of federal law. A three-judge panel issued a mixed 68-page ruling parsing through jurisdictional and timeliness issues concerning a petition from two railroad workers' unions challenging a cryptic process the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration used to tacitly approve Kansas City Southern Railway Co.'s proposal to use non-American locomotive engineers to operate trains coming across the Mexican border into Laredo, Texas. Specifically, Kansas City...

