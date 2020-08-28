CFPB, States Settle With 4 In Student Loan Debt-Relief Case

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Federal and state authorities have bagged partial settlements in their California federal court case against an alleged student debt-relief operation accused of raking in tens of millions in illegal advance fees, securing largely suspended judgments that include $1 fines from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald finalized two settlements on Wednesday and Friday that call for defendants Prime Consulting LLC, Horizon Consultants LLC and Tuong Nguyen to pay penalties totaling $90,000 to California, Minnesota and North Carolina and fines of $1 each to the CFPB, sparing them full payment of $95 million in ordered redress in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS