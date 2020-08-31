8th Circ. Says Pilot Can Sue Union In State Court

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- An American Airlines pilot who says his union improperly plucked dues from his profit-sharing bonus will get another chance in state court to demand his money back after the Eighth Circuit ruled his state claims are not usurped by federal law. The published decision Friday vacated a Missouri district court's judgment in favor of the Allied Pilots Association and remanded the putative class action to state court, finding that pilot John Krakowski's unjust enrichment and conversion claims were not preempted by the federal Railway Labor Act. "As far as we can tell, we have never held that the Railway Labor Act...

