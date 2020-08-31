Prisoner Debit Card Firm Seeks Quick Win Against Activist

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Detention industry contractor Numi Financial on Friday sought a quick win in a proposed class action alleging the company's "fee-laden, preloaded" cards for recently released prisoners are improper, telling a federal judge in Oregon that it also provided ways to use the card that didn't involve fees. In its Aug. 28 motion for summary judgment, Numi, which is also called Stored Value Cards Inc., and its co-defendant the Central National Bank and Trust of Enid, Oklahoma, which is now known as Stride Bank NA, told U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman that plaintiff Danica Love Brown may have incurred fees using...

