Railway Union Can't Yet Be Forced To Bargain On Crew Size

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit held on Friday that a lower court lacked authority to order a railroad workers' union to bargain with the railroads over proposals that could reduce staffing on trains, ruling an injunction is not a proper remedy because arbitration has not yet been tried. In a published opinion authored by Circuit Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, the panel said that in the specific type of dispute at hand, under the Railroad Labor Act, parties must have exhausted all possible procedures before a court can properly issue an injunction. Because arbitration had not been tried, the lower court lacked the authority to...

