Locke Lord Helps With $110M JPMorgan Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan has loaned $110 million for a portfolio of properties in Brooklyn with the help of Locke Lord, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank NA is for 16, 42 and 44-54 Bridgewater St.; 902, 924, 934, 944, 948 and 952 Meeker Ave.; 550, 560, 577, 599 and a fifth unnumbered property on Stewart Avenue; 543 Gardner Ave.; three unnumbered properties on Townsend Avenue; and two unnumbered properties on Thomas Street. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Friday indicate Jason Ulezalka of Locke Lord LLP worked on the matter, although it...

