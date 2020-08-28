Texas DA Could Fire Underling Over Politics, 5th Circ. Rules

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas district attorney did not violate the First Amendment by firing an underling for having differing political beliefs, as the subordinate's job required that her political affiliations and positions align with that of her boss, the Fifth Circuit said on Friday. Because District Attorney Omar Escobar Jr. needed to have confidence in the ability of Bernice Garza to represent him in carrying out the initiatives he believed were best for the 229th Judicial District, a rift between them would jeopardize the services his office offers Duval, Jim Hogg and Starr counties in southern Texas, a three-judge panel held. "Garza's activities...

