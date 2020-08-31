Conn. NBC Station Pushed Out Pregnant Reporter, Suit Says

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- NBC Universal effectively pushed out a TV news reporter after she requested pregnancy-related accommodations, including breastfeeding breaks, the on-air staffer has alleged in a lawsuit filed in a Connecticut federal court. Kaitlin Leary, a six-year employee of the NBC Universal station in Connecticut, alleged Friday that after she requested reasonable accommodations, which she had been provided during an earlier pregnancy, her superiors created a workplace "difficult and unpleasant" enough that she "would be compelled to resign." The suit said the station's actions "contributed to a work environment that was so stressful and hostile that Leary suffered mental and emotional distress so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS