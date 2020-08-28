Brandt Urges Pause In BIPA Suit Until Appellate Rulings

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Brandt Industries USA Ltd. asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to press pause on a former employee's finger scan biometric privacy suit until the state appellate court decides two issues that could impact his claims. Brandt told U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm that he should wait to proceed in ex-worker Joseph Sherman's proposed class suit over the company's allegedly unlawful finger scanning employment practices until the Illinois Appellate Court issues decisions in McDonald v. Symphony Bronzeville Park LLC and Marion v. Ring Container Technologies. The agriculture and construction equipment manufacturer had already asked Judge Mihm in July to pause Sherman's case...

