Houston Tax Preparer Gets 9 Years For Tax Refund Fraud

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Houston tax preparer was sentenced to more than nine years in prison Monday after having been convicted of pocketing $1.3 million in bogus tax refunds from foreign oil and gas workers working in the Gulf of Mexico. In February a federal jury convicted Winfred Fields of one charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and 13 counts of filing false tax returns. U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr. sentenced Fields on Monday to 109 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick....

