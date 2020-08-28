Trump Urges DC Court To Keep Pause On Tax Return Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court should sustain a pause on a House committee's suit seeking President Donald Trump's tax returns until further proceedings in another dispute over testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn, the president told the court Friday. The court should reject the House Ways and Means Committee's request to continue its case to enforce a subpoena requesting six years' worth of Trump's individual and certain business tax returns until a final ruling is reached in the McGahn case, attorneys representing Trump and the federal government said. In the McGahn case, the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena seeking...

