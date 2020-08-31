9th Circ. Gives Alaska Mining Exploration The Go-Ahead

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- An Alaskan tribe couldn't convince the Ninth Circuit that the Bureau of Land Management is required to review the potential environmental impacts of a working mine before greenlighting preliminary exploration for future mining in the area. In an unpublished opinion Friday, the Ninth Circuit said that the U.S. government didn't violate the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved mine exploration activities in southeastern Alaska because it is not certain that exploration would one day lead to the building of a mine. The circuit rejected arguments made by the Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan and conservation groups that the exploration permit...

