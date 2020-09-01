FERC Nod To Energy Storage As Transmission Has Caveats

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Electric storage is transforming the electricity industry, by offering solutions to the intermittency of renewable generation and associated reliability challenges in operating the electric grid. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has been receptive to electric storage, and has adapted regulatory constructs to enable electric storage facilities to perform varied and multiple services — running the gamut from full participation in wholesale energy and ancillary services markets, to functioning as a transmission asset, in lieu of transmission line and substation upgrades. But a recurring issue is how energy storage facilities will earn revenues and recover their investment costs. In Order 841, FERC mandated...

