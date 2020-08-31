Debevoise, Simpson Thacher Steer $4.7B PE Buyout Of Epicor

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT) -- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC will buy Texas-based business software firm Epicor Software from KKR & Co. LP for roughly $4.7 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal built by Debevoise & Plimpton and Simpson Thacher. The newest addition to CD&R's portfolio, Epicor provides enterprise, cloud-based software to customers within industrial end markets like manufacturing, distribution, retail and services, serving more than 20,000 businesses globally, according to a statement. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is advising CD&R, with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP counseling KKR and Epicor. "Epicor's reputation for quality and performance, and its impressive portfolio of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS