Auto Supplier Shiloh Hits Ch. 11 In Del. With $563M Debt

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:06 AM EDT) -- Global automotive industry supplier Shiloh Industries Inc. and 18 affiliates drove into Chapter 11 in Delaware late Sunday, burdened by $563.4 million in debt and naming an affiliate of private equity firm MiddleGround Capital LLC as a bidder-to-beat stalking horse for a court-supervised sale. Shiloh, a producer of chassis and other structural components for autos and commercial vehicles, said its business had been battered by a combination of factors, including production downturns associated with economic troubles and disruptions caused by international trade frictions. Also contributing to the Ohio-based company's woes were disappointing results from newly launched initiatives and plant acquisitions, as...

