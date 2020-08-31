JC Penney Mulls Ch. 11 Debt Swap After Sale Plan Troubles

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt retail giant J.C. Penney told a Texas judge Monday that its sale process, which seemed close to a final offer earlier in August, has hit a roadblock, forcing the company to consider a debt-for-equity swap with its secured lenders. During a status conference conducted virtually, debtor attorney Joshua A. Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said that despite making assurances on Aug. 12 that J.C. Penney's search for a going-concern buyer was in the "red zone," talks with at least three potential bidders have been stymied by third parties. "Certain negotiating postures and egos, however, have not necessarily been set...

