Banks Liable For Role In $75M Ponzi Scheme, Investors Insist

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Two investment firms and a Pennsylvania man on Friday urged an Illinois federal court to keep alive their claims that PNC Bank and Heartland Bank and Trust aided and abetted a $75 million Ponzi scheme, arguing there is ample evidence the banks were aware of the scheme. PLB Investments LLC, A.S. Palmer Investments LLC and John Kuehner accuse the two banks of helping alleged fraudster Kenneth Courtright bilk more than 500 investors out of millions of dollars through his company, Today's Growth Consultant Inc., which purportedly built and acquired websites. Courtright, who is not a party to the present suit, is facing...

