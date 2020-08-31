Philly Blog Sues Liebowitz Over 'Frivolous' Copyright Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia architecture blog is suing embattled copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit against it, accusing him of using litigation in an effort to "extort" a settlement. In a complaint filed Thursday in Pennsylvania state court, Hidden City Philadelphia said Liebowitz's lawsuit against it was part of a "a pattern of activity" for which Liebowitz has been repeatedly sanctioned by judges around the country. "The frivolous litigation … was instituted primarily for an improper cause, which is defendant Liebowitz's well documented (and/or sanctioned) practice and pursuit of extorting settlements in copyright troll litigation," the blog's owners wrote....

