US Urges Del. Judge To Pause Crystallex's Bid For Citgo

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is urging a Delaware judge to hold off from allowing Crystallex to sell shares in Citgo's parent company to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela, arguing Friday that U.S. foreign policy interests would otherwise be "needlessly imperiled." Attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice told U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark that the Canadian company Crystallex International Corp. has mischaracterized the United States' position on Venezuela's bid to dissolve the writ of attachment against PDV Holding Inc., which Judge Stark granted in 2018. Crystallex is trying to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award it won after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS