DOL Floats Rule To Curb ERISA Fiduciaries' Proxy Voting

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday proposed a new rule barring ERISA plan fiduciaries from casting proxy votes on matters that don't have an economic impact on their plans, saying that its prior guidance "may have led to some confusion or misunderstandings." In addition to requiring fiduciaries to vote on matters they prudently determine will have an economic impact on their plans — and refrain from voting on matters they determine will not — the rule reiterates that fiduciaries have to vote in plan participants' best economic interests. Fiduciaries cannot "subordinate the interest of participants and beneficiaries in their retirement...

