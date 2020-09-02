5 Considerations For Using Survey Data In Employment Cases

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Surveys are occasionally used by attorneys to collect data and information to be used as a part of employment litigation; for example, surveys may be used as a template for a series of declarations on behalf of all or a sample of plaintiffs or witnesses on behalf of the defense. Furthermore, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit interactions and reduce the feasibility of in-person interviews, written surveys remain a valid way for attorneys and consultants to collect data. The data arising from such a series of surveys can be a valuable part of building your case, especially when compiled into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS