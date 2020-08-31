Teamsters Can't Get New Election At Calif. Trash Facility

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A regional National Labor Relations Board official rejected the Teamsters Local 350's challenge to an election at a California garbage facility because the union did not prove employees it claimed intimidated coworkers into voting against unionizing were acting on behalf of management. In a decision released Friday, Hokulani Valencia, the acting regional director of the NLRB in Oakland, said the union did not present enough evidence that the company gave any authority to employees accused of pressuring co-workers into voting against forming a union at a GreenWaste Recovery facility in San Jose. Valencia also found the union did not present evidence...

