Judge Won't Dismiss Parkland Victims' Suit Against FBI

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Monday that the FBI must face a Federal Tort Claims Act suit filed by the families of students killed in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, ruling that the agency had a duty to the students to follow through on tips received about the shooter prior to the tragic event. In a 44-page ruling, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas refused to dismiss the consolidated suit against the FBI after determining that Florida negligence law imposes a duty of care on the FBI's Public Access Line to follow up on tips received...

