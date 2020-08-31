PTAB Nixes Broadcom's Bid To Amend Satellite Positioning IP

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board shot down Broadcom Corp.'s revised motions to amend claims in a patent covering global navigation satellite system technology, rejecting its argument that two printed publications don't qualify as prior art. The decisions, issued Friday, said Broadcom waited nearly seven months too long to contest the public accessibility of the prior art references asserted by Japan Radio Co., Denso Corp. and U-Blox AG in their challenge to the patent. Broadcom's argument that the challengers impermissibly relied on hearsay statements to show the printed publications were publicly accessible to skilled artisans was therefore waived, the decisions said....

