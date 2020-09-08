ITC May Be Willing To Wait On PTAB, If The Timing Is Right

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission in August signaled that it's willing to suspend remedial orders in infringement cases where the Patent Trademark and Appeal Board has invalidated the patents at issue, but defendants will have to hustle if they want to succeed with this litigation strategy. In an extremely rare move, the ITC on Aug. 20 suspended the limited exclusion and cease and desist orders it issued against SZ DJI Technology Co., for violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act by infringing Autel Robotics Co.'s drone patents, while the commission waits to see whether a related PTAB invalidation holds up on...

