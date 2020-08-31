Ex-Indivior Exec Inks Plea Deal In Suboxone Opioid Case

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The former top medical officer for Indivior struck a deal with federal prosecutors to plead guilty on Monday to failing to prevent the drug company from giving misleading safety statistics to Massachusetts officials, following a similar agreement unveiled in June involving Indivior's ex-CEO. Indivior's former chief medical officer Timothy Baxter inked a deal with federal prosecutors that saw him plead guilty to introducing misbranded drugs in interstate commerce, the same charge that former Indivior CEO Shaun Thaxter pled guilty to in June. In both cases, the charges related to the men's roles in an effort to market the company's Suboxone Film,...

