Cboe Asks 7th Circ. Not To Revive VIX Manipulation Claims

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange has asked the Seventh Circuit to uphold a district court ruling that saw the exchange escape a manipulation suit brought by investors who alleged it ignored signs its volatility index was being manipulated. In a Friday brief, Cboe Global Markets Inc. outlined arguments for why an Illinois federal court's decision in its favor earlier this year should be affirmed, saying that the district court concluded on two different occasions that investors had not brought claims "that Cboe should be liable for damages allegedly caused by ... third parties." The investors alleged that several...

