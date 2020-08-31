Pa. Day Care Keeps Trial Win In Suit Over Near-Drowning

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Monday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit seeking to hold a day care center liable for a 5-year-old's near-drowning, rejecting an argument that evidence the parents did not provide the child with arm floats was improperly allowed. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld a Luzerne County jury's decision to clear Schoolhouse Day Care Center of liability in a suit over injuries suffered by the child, referred to as A.S., when he wandered into the deep end of a pool during a trip to a state park and became submerged and had to be rescued and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS