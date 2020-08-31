AT&T Urges FCC To Crack Down On Web Platform Moderation

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- AT&T laid out an agenda Monday that seeks to narrow protections offered to web platforms that moderate user-posted content, and it plans to tell the Federal Communications Commission that Big Tech platforms have outgrown the shield Section 230 was meant to provide. In a blog post, AT&T executive Joan Marsh said the telecom giant will participate in an FCC comment period later this week and will argue that platforms like Twitter and Facebook should be subject to clearer guidelines for how they handle controversial content on their platforms. Marsh cast the fight over social media content moderation in light of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS