Full 9th Circ. Denies Disney's Bid To Undo 'Pirates' IP Ruling

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has left in place a ruling that revived a copyright lawsuit claiming the Walt Disney Co. stole an unproduced screenplay to create the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise. The en banc court on Friday denied the Hollywood powerhouse's request to undo a three-judge panel's July ruling that a trial judge acted too hastily when she tossed the suit. Disney argued in August that the appellate court's decision will lead to "an unnecessary quagmire of discovery" and that it violated long-standing precedent about the power of district courts to weed out bad copyright claims. "Decisions such as this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS