Post Foods Wants Restitution Axed From Cereal Sugar Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Post Foods LLC on Monday asked a California federal court to throw out claims for equitable restitution in a class action alleging the company misleads consumers on how healthy its cereals are, saying the class can't ask for equitable relief when it has an adequate remedy available already. In Monday's motion, Post told U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick that equitable relief, such as the restitution claims brought by named plaintiffs Debbie Krommenhock and Stephen Hadley, can only go forward if they allege that they have no other adequate way to seek relief. The complaint, however, includes claims for damages under...

