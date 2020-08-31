CFAA Not Just For External Hackers, Police Tell High Court

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A law enforcement trade group is backing the federal government's bid to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to interpret the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to encompass an ex-Georgia police officer's search of a restricted database for inappropriate purposes, arguing that the statute is meant to cover not only outside hackers but also internal security threats. Former Georgia police sergeant Nathan Van Buren has asked the high court to overturn his conviction for breaching the 1986 computer crimes law by using police systems to improperly look up what he thought was an exotic dancer's license plate number in exchange for $6,000. He...

