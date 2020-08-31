Kroger Broke Privacy Law With Facial Scans, Ill. Worker Says

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Kroger Co. and one of its subsidiaries got hit Friday with proposed class state court claims that the companies use video camera software that captures facial geometric data in violation of workers' and customers' biometric privacy rights. A customer and former worker at Mariano's, a Kroger subsidiary, claim the chain violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by scanning individuals' facial geometric data through at least two facial recognition cameras placed at the entrance and exit of their Illinois grocery stores. The companies purportedly use the cameras as a way identify and track potential shoplifters but have never obtained their...

