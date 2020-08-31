Free Speech Tensions Tangle Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Ad Dispute

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Voicing concern for free speech protections, a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday postponed rulings in a battle over efforts to control or curb certain advertisements notifying sexual assault accusers about their potential claims against the bankrupt Boy Scouts of America. But U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein cautioned with the decision that she was not inclined to issue a blanket order sought by the Boy Scouts' attorneys to curtail advertising campaigns by outside groups. The judge said she wanted more time to consider arguments from all sides. The Scouts' request, the judge said, "could encompass communications that the debtors say they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS