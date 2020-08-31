Probe Says CBP Violated Force Policy With Migrant 'Caravan'

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents' use of an acoustic device that could cause hearing loss against members of the so-called migrant caravans at the California border violated its use of force policy, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General said in a report published Monday. CBP's own internal investigation by its Office of Professional Responsibility into the incident was "incomplete and inaccurate," leaving the agency without the information it needed to determine if its agents complied with its policy, the DHS watchdog said in the report. "According to OPR, these inaccuracies were due to errors," the report said....

