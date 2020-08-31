CBS Anchor Says He Was 'Callously Discarded' Over Health

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A seasoned broadcast journalist claims he was "callously discarded" from his position as an evening anchor at KCBS-TV in Los Angeles after suffering heart and stress issues, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in California state court. Jeff Michael, a veteran journalist with nearly 30 years of experience in Los Angeles, said he was hired in 2017 as the weekday morning anchor at KCBS but eventually agreed to be the co-anchor for the weekday afternoon and evening newscasts, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Michael said that as part of his employment contract, he could renegotiate his...

